This time, 'Lock her up!' chant directed at Feinstein first, then Clinton

The “Lock her up!” chant reserved for Hillary Clinton at Donald Trump’s campaign rallies during the 2016 presidential campaign was aimed at a new target Tuesday: U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Before a crowd in Council Bluffs, Iowa, President Trump accused Feinstein of leaking a letter in which Christine Blasey Ford wrote that now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had engaged in sexual misconduct three decades ago.

“How about Senator Feinstein. That’s another beauty,” said Trump, who was in Iowa campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Seconds later, the president’s supporters started the familiar “Lock her up!” chant.

“And I think they’re talking about Feinstein, can you believe that?” Trump said. “Now was that the worst body language. In other words, did she leak it? A hundred percent. No, I don’t want to get sued, 99 percent. See now, I can’t get … Now I can’t get sued.”

Trump also took shots at other prominent Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Feinstein, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has denied leaking the letter that led to a delay in Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings and said that she respected Ford’s request to remain anonymous.

In a statement to the Hill, Feinstein called Trump’s remarks “ridiculous and an embarrassment.”

“Dr. Blasey Ford knows I kept her confidence, she and her lawyers said so repeatedly. Republican senators admit it. Even the reporter who broke the story said it wasn’t me or my staff,” Feinstein continued.

At Tuesday’s rally, Trump quickly moved on from Feinstein to Clinton, who also drew a “Lock her up!” chant when Trump brought up a previous trade deal with South Korea, which he called a “Hillary Clinton deal.”