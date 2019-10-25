This Day in History: Oct. 25

On this day, Oct. 25 …

1964: The Rolling Stones appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show” for the first time.

Also on this day:

1400: Geoffrey Chaucer, “the Father of English literature,” dies in London.

1760: King George III of Britain is crowned.

1917: The Bolsheviks under Vladimir Ilyich Lenin seize power in Russia.

1929: Albert B. Fall, who was U.S. secretary of the interior under President Harding, is found guilty of taking a bribe. He is sentenced to a year in prison and fined $100,000.

1935: A major hurricane strikes Haiti, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and many thousands homeless and hungry.

1954: A U.S. Cabinet meeting is televised for the first time.

1955: The microwave oven, for home use, is introduced by The Tappan Company.

1962: John Steinbeck is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1964: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall recovers a fumble and runs 66 yards the wrong way into his own end zone for a safety. Despite the gaffe, the Vikings defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 27-22.

1971: The United Nations recognizes the communist People’s Republic of China and expels the Nationalist Chinese government of Taiwan.

1983: U.S. troops and soldiers from six Caribbean nations invade Grenada to restore order and provide protection to U.S. citizens after a recent coup within Grenada’s Communist (pro-Cuban) government.

2000: AT&T Corp. announces it will restructure into four separately traded companies (consumer, business, broadband and wireless).