This Day in History: Oct. 24

On this day, Oct. 24 …

2005: Civil rights icon Rosa Parks dies in Detroit at age 92.

Also on this day:

1861: President Abraham Lincoln, in Washington, receives the first transcontinental telegraph message, sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco, over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.

1931: The George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, is officially dedicated. (It would open to traffic the next day.)

1940: The 40-hour work week goes into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

1945: The United Nations officially comes into existence as its charter takes effect.

1962: A naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy goes into effect during the missile crisis.