This Day in History: Oct. 23

On this day, Oct. 23 …
1987: The U.S. Senate rejects, 58-42, the Supreme Court nomination of Robert H. Bork.
On this date:
- 1910: Blanche S. Scott becomes the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Ind.
- 1915: Tens of thousands of women parade up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.
- 1925: Longtime “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson is born in Corning, Iowa.
- 1973: President Richard Nixon agrees to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
- 1983: A suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon kills 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces kills 58 paratroopers.
- 1984: BBC Television reports on the famine in Ethiopia; the story, which shocks viewers, prompts rock star Bob Geldof to organize “Band Aid,” a group of celebrities and recording artists who would record the song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” for charity.
- 1995: A jury in Houston convicts Yolanda Saldivar of murdering Tejano singing star Selena. (Saldivar is serving a life prison sentence.)
- 2006: Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling is sentenced by a federal judge in Houston to 24 years, four months for his role in the company’s collapse.
- 2009: President Barack Obama declares the swine flu outbreak a national emergency, giving his health chief the power to let hospitals move emergency rooms offsite to speed treatment and protect non-infected patients.
- 2009: The NBA and the referees union agree on a two-year contract, ending a lockout of more than a month.
- 2009: Character actor Lou Jacobi dies in New York at age 95.
- 2018: China opens the world’s longest sea-crossing bridge, a 34-mile span connecting Hong Kong to the mainland.
- 2018: Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, announces she has been diagnosed with “the beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer’s disease.”