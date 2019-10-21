This Day in History: Oct. 21

On this day, Oct. 21 …



1892: Schoolchildren across the U.S. observe Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.



Also on this day:

1797: the U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” is christened in Boston’s harbor.