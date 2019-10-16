This Day in History: Oct. 16

On this day, Oct. 16 …

1962: The Cuban missile crisis begins as President John F. Kennedy is informed that reconnaissance photos reveal the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

Also on this day:

1793: During the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, is beheaded.

1859: Radical abolitionist John Brown leads a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia (Now West Virginia). Ten of Brown's men are killed and five escape. Brown and six followers are captured; all are executed.)

1901: Booker T. Washington dines at the White House as the guest of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose invitation to the black educator sparks controversy.

1916: Planned Parenthood has its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, open the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

1968: American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos spark controversy at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City by giving “black power” salutes during a victory ceremony after winning gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

1969: The New York Mets cap their miracle season by winning the World Series, defeating the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in Game 5 played at Shea Stadium in New York City.

1978: The College of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church chooses Cardinal Karol Wojtyla to be the new pope; he takes the name John Paul II. His predecessor, John Paul I, died just 33 days after succeeding Pope Paul VI.