This Day in History: Oct. 15

On this day, Oct. 15 …

1991: Despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirms the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.

Also on this day:

1783: The first manned balloon flight takes place in Paris as Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier ascend in a basket attached to a tethered Montgolfier hot-air balloon, rising to about 75 feet.

Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opens in New York. 1976: In the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole face off in Houston.

Bethlehem Steel Corp. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. 2003: Eleven people are killed when a Staten Island ferry slams into a maintenance pier. (The ferry’s pilot, who blacked out at the controls, later pleads guilty to 11 counts of manslaughter.)

Three members of Duke University’s lacrosse team appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to deny raping a woman who’d been hired to perform as a stripper (Collin Finnerty, Reade Seligmann and David Evans ultimately would be exonerated). 2009: A report of a 6-year-old Colorado boy trapped inside a runaway helium balloon engrosses the nation before the boy, Falcon Heene, is found safe at home in what turned out to be a hoax.

