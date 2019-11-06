This Day in History: Nov. 6

On this day, Nov. 6 …
1860: Abraham Lincoln, a Republican former congressman from Illinois, is elected president of the United States as he defeats John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
Also on this day:
- 1814: Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, is born in Dinant, Belgium.
- 1861: Confederate President Jefferson Davis is elected to a six-year term of office.
- 1956: President Dwight D. Eisenhower wins re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.
- 1984: President Ronald Reagan wins re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
- 1986: Former Navy radioman John A. Walker Jr., the admitted head of a family spy ring, is sentenced in Baltimore to life imprisonment.
- 1990: About one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in Southern California is destroyed in an arson fire.
- 1997: Former President George H.W. Bush opens his presidential library at Texas A&M University.
- 2001: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg wins New York City’s mayoral race, defeating Democrat Mark Green.
- 2009: President Obama signs a $24 billion economic stimulus bill, hours after the government reported that the unemployment rate had hit 10.2 percent in Oct. 2009 for the second time since World War II.
- 2012: President Barack Obama is elected to a second term, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
- 2016: FBI Director James Comey announces that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department.
- 2018: Democrats seize the House majority in the midterm elections, but Republicans gain ground in the Senate and preserved key governorships, beating back a “blue wave” that never fully materializes.