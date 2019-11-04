This Day in History: Nov. 4

On this day, Nov. 4 …

1980: Republican Ronald Reagan wins the White House as he defeats President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

Also on this day:

1862: Inventor Richard J. Gatling receives a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun.

Inventor Richard J. Gatling receives a U.S. patent for his rapid-fire Gatling gun. 1922: The entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb is discovered in Egypt.

The entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb is discovered in Egypt. 1956: Soviet troops move in to crush the Hungarian Revolution.

Soviet troops move in to crush the Hungarian Revolution. 1979: The Iran hostage crisis begins as militants storm the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it would be the start of 444 days of captivity.

1991: Ronald Reagan opens his presidential library in Simi Valley, Calif.; President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon all attend — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.

1995: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally.

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated by a right-wing Israeli minutes after attending a festive peace rally. 2001: Hurricane Michelle roars across Cuba, forcing the government to shut down power for much of the communist island and evacuate 750,000 people.

Hurricane Michelle roars across Cuba, forcing the government to shut down power for much of the communist island and evacuate 750,000 people. 2001: The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first World Series by beating the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7.

The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first World Series by beating the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game 7. 2007: King Tutankhamen’s face is unveiled for the first time to the public more than 3,000 years after the pharaoh was buried in his Egyptian tomb.