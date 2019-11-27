This Day in History: Nov. 27

On this day, Nov. 27 …

1924: Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — takes place in New York.

Also on this day:

1901: The U.S. Army War College is established in Washington, D.C.

1910: New York's Pennsylvania Station officially opens.

1945: General George C. Marshall is named special U.S. envoy to China by President Harry S. Truman to try to end hostilities between the Nationalists and the Communists.

1962: The first Boeing 727 is rolled out at the company's Renton Plant.

1967: The Beatles album "Magical Mystery Tour" is released in the United States by Capitol Records.

1973: The Senate votes 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who had resigned.

1978: San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, are shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White would serve five years for manslaughter and commit suicide in Oct. 1985.)

1989: A bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroys a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.

1999: Northern Ireland's biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, clears the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration.

Northern Ireland’s biggest party, the Ulster Unionists, clears the way for the speedy formation of an unprecedented Protestant-Catholic administration. 2000: A day after George W. Bush is certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore lays out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.