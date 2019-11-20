This Day in History: Nov. 20

On this day, Nov. 20 …

1985: The first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, is officially released.

Also on this day:

1789: New Jersey becomes the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.

1910: The Mexican Revolution of 1910 has its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.

1945: Twenty-two former Nazi officials go on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune would sentence 12 of the defendants to death; seven would receive prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three would be acquitted.)

1947: Britain's future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.

1966: The musical play "Cabaret," set in pre-Nazi Germany, opens on Broadway with Jill Haworth as Sally Bowles and Joel Grey as the Master of Ceremonies.

1967: The U.S. Census Bureau's Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticks past 200 million.

1969: The Nixon administration announces a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.

1969: A group of American Indian activists begin a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.

1975: After nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain's Generalissimo Francisco Franco dies, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.

1984: Michael Jackson is inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.

1998: Forty-six states embraced a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.

2000: Lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battle before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.

2003: Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. 2003: Record producer Phil Spector is charged with murder in the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, Calif.