This Day in History: Nov. 20

On this day, Nov. 20 …
1985: The first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, is officially released.
Also on this day:
- 1789: New Jersey becomes the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
- 1910: The Mexican Revolution of 1910 has its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.
- 1945: Twenty-two former Nazi officials go on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune would sentence 12 of the defendants to death; seven would receive prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three would be acquitted.)
- 1947: Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
- 1966: The musical play “Cabaret,“ set in pre-Nazi Germany, opens on Broadway with Jill Haworth as Sally Bowles and Joel Grey as the Master of Ceremonies.
- 1967: The U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticks past 200 million.
- 1969: The Nixon administration announces a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.
- 1969: A group of American Indian activists begin a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
- 1975: After nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco dies, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.
- 1984: Michael Jackson is inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
- 1998: Forty-six states embraced a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.
- 2000: Lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battle before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
- 2003: Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif.
- 2003: Record producer Phil Spector is charged with murder in the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, Calif.
- 2018: President Trump declares that he would not further punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi, dismissing reports from U.S. intelligence agencies that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known about the plot to kill the writer.