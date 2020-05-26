This Day in History: May 26

On this day, May 26 …
2016: Donald Trump reaches the number of delegates necessary to clinch the Republican nomination for president.
Also on this day:
- 1647: Alse (Alice) Young is hanged in Hartford, Conn., in the first recorded execution of a “witch” in the American colonies.
- 1868: The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal.
- 1897: “Dracula” by Bram Stoker is first published in London.
- 1938: The House Un-American Activities Committee is established by Congress.
- 1940: Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, begins during World War II.
- 1969: The Apollo 10 astronauts return to Earth after a successful eight-day dress rehearsal for the first manned moon landing.
- 1972: President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow.
- 1978: Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opens in Atlantic City, N.J.
- 1998: The Supreme Court rules that Ellis Island is mainly in New Jersey and not in New York.
- 2005: President George W. Bush hosts Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House.
- 2009: President Barack Obama nominates federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- 2019: Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at the age of 85.