This Day in History: May 26

On this day, May 26 …

2016: Donald Trump reaches the number of delegates necessary to clinch the Republican nomination for president.
 
Also on this day:

  • 1647: Alse (Alice) Young is hanged in Hartford, Conn., in the first recorded execution of a “witch” in the American colonies.
  • 1868: The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal.
  • 1897: “Dracula” by Bram Stoker is first published in London.
  • 1938: The House Un-American Activities Committee is established by Congress.
  • 1940: Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, begins during World War II.
  • 1969: The Apollo 10 astronauts return to Earth after a successful eight-day dress rehearsal for the first manned moon landing.
  • 1972: President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow.
  • 1978: Resorts Casino Hotel, the first legal U.S. casino outside Nevada, opens in Atlantic City, N.J.
FILE - In this 1924 file photo, immigrants from Europe sit in the registry room at Ellis Island in New York harbor. Throughout history, the United States has used all sorts of physical or mental exams for immigrants seeking just to get into the country outside of becoming a citizen. (AP Photo/File)

  • 1998: The Supreme Court rules that Ellis Island is mainly in New Jersey and not in New York.
  • 2005: President George W. Bush hosts Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House.
  • 2009: President Barack Obama nominates federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. 
  • 2019: Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at the age of 85.