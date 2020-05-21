This Day in History: May 21

On this day, May 21 …



1932: Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she lands in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.

Also on this day:

1863: The Seventh-day Adventist Church is officially organized.

1927: Charles A. Lindbergh lands his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean, in 33 1/2 hours.

1945: Humphrey Bogart, 45, and Lauren Bacall, 20, are married at Malabar Farm in Lucas, Ohio. (It is his fourth marriage, her first, and would last until Bogart’s death in 1957).

1972: Michelangelo’s Pietà, on display at the Vatican, is damaged by a hammer-wielding man shouting he is Jesus Christ.

