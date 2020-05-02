This Day in History: May 2

On this day. May 2 …

1941: General Mills begins shipping its new cereal, “Cheerioats,” to six test markets. (The cereal would later be renamed “Cheerios.”)

Also on this day:

1519: Leonardo da Vinci dies at Cloux, France, at age 67.

