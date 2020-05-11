This Day in History: May 11

On this day, May 11 …

1973: The espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case comes to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismisses all charges, citing government misconduct.

Also on this day:

1502: Christopher Columbus leaves Cadiz, Spain, on his fourth and final trip to the Western Hemisphere.

1647: Peter Stuyvesant arrives in New Amsterdam to become governor of New Netherland.

1858: Minnesota becomes the 32nd state of the Union.

1935: The Rural Electrification Administration is created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal programs.

1953: A tornado devastates Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.