This Day in History: May 10

On this day, May 10 …

1924: J. Edgar Hoover is named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

Also on this day:

1865: Confederate President Jefferson Davis is captured by Union forces in Irwinville, Ga.

1869: A golden spike is driven in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States.

1933: The Nazis stage massive public book burnings in Germany.

1940: During World War II, German forces begin invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigns, and Winston Churchill forms a new government.

1963: The Rolling Stones record their first single for Decca Records in London, covering Chuck Berry's "Come On" and "I Want to Be Loved" by Willie Dixon.

1975: Sony begins selling its Betamax home videocassette recorder in Japan.

1994: Nelson Mandela takes the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa's first black president.

1994: The state of Illinois executes serial killer John Wayne Gacy for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

1996: Two Marine helicopters collide in the dark and crash in a swamp at Camp Lejeune, N.C., during a U.S.-British training exercise, killing 14 people.

1996: Two Marine helicopters collide in the dark and crash in a swamp at Camp Lejeune, N.C., during a U.S.-British training exercise, killing 14 people.

2013: The Internal Revenue Service apologizes for what it acknowledges was "inappropriate" targeting of conservative political groups during the 2012 election to see if they were violating their tax-exempt status.

2013: U.S government scientists say worldwide levels of carbon dioxide hit a milestone, reaching an amount never before encountered by humans.

2014: First lady Michelle Obama, delivering the weekly presidential radio and internet address in her husband's place, decries the kidnapping of scores of Nigerian schoolgirls by the group Boko Haram.