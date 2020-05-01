This Day in History: May 1

On this day, May 1 …

2011: President Barack Obama announces the death of Usama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation in Pakistan.

Also on this day:

1707: The Kingdom of Great Britain is created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect.

The Kingdom of Great Britain is created as a treaty merging England and Scotland took effect. 1786: Mozart’s opera “The Marriage of Figaro” premieres in Vienna.

Mozart’s opera “The Marriage of Figaro” premieres in Vienna. 1931: New York’s 102-story Empire State Building is dedicated.

New York’s 102-story Empire State Building is dedicated. 1931: Singer Kate Smith makes her debut on CBS Radio on her 24th birthday.

1941: The Orson Welles motion picture “Citizen Kane” premieres in New York City.

1964: The computer programming language BASIC (Beginner’s All-Purpose Symbolic Instruction Code) is created by Dartmouth College professors John G. Kemeny and Thomas E. Kurtz.