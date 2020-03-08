This Day in History: March 8

On this day, March 8 …

2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanishes during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive search. (To date, the fate of the jetliner and its occupants has yet to be officially determined. The plane is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean. Some have speculated the plane’s disappearance was an act of mass murder-suicide by the pilot.)

Also on this day:

1618: German astronomer Johannes Kepler devises his third law of planetary motion.

1618: German astronomer Johannes Kepler devises his third law of planetary motion.

1702: England's Queen Anne accedes to the throne upon the death of King William III.

1948: The Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, strikes down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Ill., public schools, saying the program violates separation of church and state.

1965: The first U.S. combat troops land in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrive to defend the U.S. airbase at Da Nang.

1971: Joe Frazier defeats Muhammad Ali by decision in what is billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1975: The first International Women’s Day is celebrated.

1975: The first International Women's Day is celebrated.

1979: The technology firm Philips demonstrates a prototype compact disc (CD) player during a press conference in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

1983: In a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Fla., President Ronald Reagan refers to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire."