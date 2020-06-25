This Day in History: June 25

On this day, June 25 …

2009: Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” dies in Los Angeles at age 50.

Also on this day:

1876: Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.

Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana. 1910: President William Howard Taft signs the White-Slave Traffic Act, more popularly known as the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

1947: “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, is first published.

1950: War breaks out in Korea as forces from the communist North invade the South.

War breaks out in Korea as forces from the communist North invade the South. 1967: The Beatles perform and record their new song “All You Need Is Love” during the closing segment of “Our World,” the first-ever live international telecast, which is carried by satellite from 14 countries.

2009: Farrah Fawcett dies in Santa Monica, Calif., at age 62.

2009: North Korea vows to enlarge its atomic arsenal and warns of a “fire shower of nuclear retaliation” in the event of a U.S. attack, as the regime marks the 1950 outbreak of the Korean War.

2013: Democratic Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis begins a one-woman filibuster to block a GOP-led effort to impose stringent new abortion restrictions across the nation’s second-most populous state. (Republicans would vote to end the filibuster minutes before midnight.)