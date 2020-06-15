This Day in History: June 15

On this day, June 15 …

2018: President Trump announces a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion in Chinese imports.

Also on this day:

1864: Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signs an order establishing a military burial ground that became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

1969: The variety show “Hee Haw” debuts on CBS-TV.

1992: Vice President Dan Quayle, relying on a faulty flash card, erroneously instructs sixth-grade student William Figueroa from Trenton, N.J., to spell “potato” as “potatoe” during a spelling bee.

1995: O.J. Simpson tries on the gloves, said to have been worn by the killer, at his trial, and they appear not to fit.

2014: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses the Hamas militant group of kidnapping three Israeli teenagers.

2018: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is jailed to await two criminal trials; a federal judge revokes his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. (Manafort would be sentenced to more than seven years in prison on federal charges.)