This Day in History: June 10

On this day, June 10 …

2016: Gawker files for bankruptcy after losing an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Also on this day:

1692: The first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts takes place as Bridget Bishop is hanged.

1935: Alcoholics Anonymous is founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson.

1967: Six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq end as Israel and Syria accepts a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.

1971: President Richard M. Nixon lifts a two-decades-old trade embargo on China.

1977: James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., escapes from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he would be recaptured June 13.

1991: Jaycee Dugard, 11, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., is abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee would be held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.

2009: Donald Trump fires Miss California USA Carrie Prejean, who’d sparked controversy when she said gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, citing contract violations.