This Day in History: July 7

On this day, June 7 …

1981: President Ronald Reagan announces he is nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also on this day:

1865: Four people are hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.

1948: Six female U.S. Navy reservists become the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.

1954: Elvis Presley makes his radio debut as Memphis, Tenn., station WHBQ plays his first recording for Sun Records, "That's All Right."

1975: The daytime drama "Ryan's Hope" premieres on ABC-TV.

1976: The United States Military Academy at West Point includes female cadets for the first time as 119 women join the Class of 1980.

1990: The first “Three Tenors” concert takes place as opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras perform amid the brick ruins of Rome’s Baths of Caracalla on the eve of the World Cup championship.