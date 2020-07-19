This Day in History: July 19

On this day, July 19…

1969: Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, go into orbit around the moon.

Also on this day:

1848: The first women’s rights convention convenes in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

1961: TWA becomes the first airline to begin showing regularly scheduled in-flight movies, as it presents "By Love Possessed" to first-class passengers on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

1980: The Moscow Summer Olympics begin, minus the dozens of nations – including the U.S. – that are boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

1985: Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire is chosen to be the first schoolteacher to ride aboard the space shuttle. (McAuliffe and six other crew members would die when the Challenger exploded shortly after liftoff in January 1986.)