This Day in History: July 17

On this day, July 17 …

2014: Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man accused of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes, dies shortly after being wrestled to the ground by New York City police officers: A video of the takedown shows Garner repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.” (Garner’s family would receive $5.9 million from the city in 2015 to settle a wrongful death claim.)

Also on this day:

1945: Following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill begin meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.

TWA Flight 800, a Europe-bound Boeing 747, explodes and crashes off Long Island, N.Y., shortly after departing John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 230 people on board. 1997: Woolworth Corp. announces it is closing its 400 remaining five-and-dime stores across the country, ending 117 years in business.