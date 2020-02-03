This Day in History: Feb. 3

On this day, Feb. 3 …

1959: “The Day the Music Died” – Rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson die in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Also on this day:

1690: The first paper money in America is issued by the Massachusetts Bay Colony to finance a military expedition to Canada.

1913: The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, is ratified.

1930: William Howard Taft, the 27th president of the United States, resigns as chief justice for health reasons. (He would die just over a month later.)

1943: During World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which is carrying troops to Greenland, sinks after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; of the more than 900 men aboard, only some 230 survive.

1966: The Soviet probe Luna 9 becomes the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.

1988: The U.S. House of Representatives hands President Ronald Reagan a major defeat, rejecting his request for $36.2 million in new aid to the Nicaraguan Contras by a vote of 219-211.

1994: The space shuttle Discovery lifts off, carrying Sergei Krikalev, the first Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard a U.S. spacecraft.

1995: Discovery blasts off with a woman, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Eileen Collins, in the pilot's seat for the first time in NASA history.