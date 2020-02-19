This Day in History: Feb. 19

On this day, Feb. 19 …

1968: “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” created by and starring Fred Rogers, makes its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.

Also on this day:

1473: Astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus is born in Torun, Poland.

1807: Former Vice President Aaron Burr is arrested on treason charges in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr would be acquitted at trial.)

1942: During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs Executive Order 9066, which paves the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens.

1942: Imperial Japanese warplanes raid the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people are killed.

1945: Operation Detachment begins during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines begin landing on Iwo Jima, where they begin a month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.

1963: "The Feminine Mystique" by Betty Friedan is first published by W.W. Norton & Co.

1986: The U.S. Senate approves, 83-11, the Genocide Convention, an international treaty outlawing "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group," nearly 37 years after the pact was first submitted for ratification.

1997: Deng Xiaoping, the last of China's major Communist revolutionaries, dies at age 92.

2006: Israel halts the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax money to the Palestinians after Hamas takes control of the Palestinian parliament.