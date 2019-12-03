This Day in History: Dec. 3

On this day, Dec. 3 …

1964: Police arrest some 800 students at the University of California at Berkeley, one day after the students stormed the administration building and staged a massive sit-in.

Also on this day:

1818: Illinois is admitted as the 21st state.

1828: Andrew Jackson is elected president of the United States by the Electoral College.

1833: Oberlin College in Ohio — the first truly coeducational school of higher learning in the United States — begins holding classes.

1926: English mystery writer Agatha Christie disappears after driving away from her home in Sunningdale, Berkshire. (Christie would turn up 11 days later at a hotel in Harrogate, Yorkshire.)

1947: The Tennessee Williams play "A Streetcar Named Desire" opens on Broadway.

1967: A surgical team in Cape Town, South Africa, led by Dr. Christiaan Barnard, performs the first human heart transplant on Louis Washkansky, who would live 18 days with the donor organ, which came from Denise Darvall, a 25-year-old bank clerk who had died in a traffic accident.

1979: Eleven people are killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum, where the British rock group The Who was performing.

1980: Bernadine Dohrn, a former leader of the radical Weather Underground, surrenders to authorities in Chicago after more than a decade as a fugitive.