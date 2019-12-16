This Day in History: Dec. 16

On this day, Dec. 16…

1944: The World War II Battle of the Bulge begins as German forces launch a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg. (The Allies eventually would be able to turn back the Germans.).

Also on this day:

1773: The Boston Tea Party takes place as American colonists board a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.

1905: The entertainment trade publication Variety comes out with its first weekly issue.

1950: President Harry S. Truman proclaims a national state of emergency in order to fight "world conquest by Communist imperialism."

1960: A United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collide over New York City, killing 134 people.

1976: The government halts its swine flu vaccination program following reports of paralysis apparently linked to the vaccine.

1980: Harland Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain, dies in Shelbyville, Ky., at age 90.

1982: Environmental Protection Agency head Anne M. Gorsuch becomes the first Cabinet-level officer to be cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to submit documents requested by a congressional committee.

2000: President-elect George W. Bush selects Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.

2001: After nine weeks of fighting, Afghan militia leaders claim control of the last mountain bastion of Usama bin Laden's al-Qaeda fighters, but bin Laden himself is nowhere to be seen.

2008: The Cleveland Clinic announces its surgeons have performed the nation's first near-total face transplant on a severely disfigured woman. (The woman, Connie Culp, would go public with her identity in May 2009.)