This Day in History: Dec. 10

File - Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, is seen in this undated file photo. President Barack Obama won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Friday Oct. 9, 2009. The stunning choice made Obama the third sitting U.S. president to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt won the award in 1906 and Woodrow Wilson won in 1919. (AP Photo, File)

On this day, Dec. 10…

1906: President Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to mediate an end to the Russo-Japanese War.

Also on this day:

  • 1817: Mississippi is admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
  • 1869: Women are granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.
  • 1898: A treaty is signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.
  • 1931: Jane Addams becomes the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize; the co-recipient is Nicholas Murray Butler.
  • 1964: Martin Luther King Jr. receives his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepts it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
Recording star Otis Redding of Macon, Ga., shown Dec. 10, 1967. (AP Photo)

  • 1967: Singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others are killed when their plane crashes into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; one passenger, Ben Cauley, survives.
  • 1987: President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev conclude three days of summit talks in Washington.
  • 1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin receive the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.
  • 1995: The first group of U.S. Marines arrives in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to join NATO soldiers sent to enforce peace in former Yugoslavia.
  • 1996: South African President Nelson Mandela signs the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.
  • 2005: Richard Pryor dies in Encino, Calif., at age 65.
  • 2007: Suspended NFL star Michael Vick is sentenced by a federal judge in Richmond, Va., to 23 months in prison for bankrolling a dogfighting operation and killing dogs that underperformed. (Vick would serve 19 months at Leavenworth).
  • 2007: Former Vice President Al Gore accepts the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.
  • 2008: The House approves a plan, 237-170, to speed $14 billion in loans to Detroit’s automakers.
  • 2013: General Motors names product chief Mary Barra its new CEO, making her the first woman to run a U.S. car company.
  • 2017: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz suffers a torn ACL during the team’s win over the Rams; backup Nick Foles rallies the Eagles to a victory that secured the NFC East title. (Foles and the Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl.)  