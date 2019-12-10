This Day in History: Dec. 10

On this day, Dec. 10…

1906: President Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to mediate an end to the Russo-Japanese War.

Also on this day:

1817: Mississippi is admitted as the 20th state of the Union.

1869: Women are granted the right to vote in the Wyoming Territory.

1898: A treaty is signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

1931: Jane Addams becomes the first American woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize; the co-recipient is Nicholas Murray Butler.

1964: Martin Luther King Jr. receives his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepts it "with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind."