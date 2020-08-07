This Day in History: August 7

On this day, Aug. 7 …

2000: Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selects Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman becomes the first person of Jewish descent on a major party’s presidential ticket

1782: Gen. George Washington creates the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

1789: The U.S. Department of War is established by Congress.

1959: The United States launches the Explorer 6 satellite, which sent back images of Earth.

1961: Yale psychology professor Stanley Milgram began conducting his controversial human behavior experiments concerning obedience toward authority figures.

1964: Congress passes the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

1971: The Apollo 15 moon mission ends successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.