This Day in History: August 23

On this day, Aug. 23 …
2008: Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduces his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Also on this day:
- 1305: Scottish leader William Wallace is executed in London.
- 1914: Japan declares war against Germany in World War I.
- 1927: Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery.
- 1939: Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union sign a nonaggression treaty.
- 1973: A bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking begins in Stockholm; the four hostages end up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
- 2000: Approximately 51.7 million people watch the season finale of the first season of “Survivor” on CBS.
- 2003: Former priest John Geoghan, a convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, dies after another inmate attacks him in a Massachusetts prison.
- 2013: A military jury convicts Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives.
- 2018: A long-running rift between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions exploded into a public smackdown, with Trump accusing Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department and Sessions responding that he “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.”
- 2018: The United States and China imposed tariff increases on an additional $16 billion of each other’s goods.