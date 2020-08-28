This Day in History: Aug. 28

On this day, Aug. 28 …
1963: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Also on this day:
- 1922: The first commercial broadcast over radio airs on station WEAF in New York City.
- 1955: Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old boy from Chicago, is abducted from his uncle’s home and later killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
- 1968: Police and anti-war demonstrators clash in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominates Hubert H. Humphrey for president
- 1981: The Centers for Disease Control announces a medical task force has been formed to look into the incidence of Kaposi’s sarcoma and pneumocystis in homosexual men; AIDS is later found to be the cause.
- 1987: A fire damages the Arcadia, Fla., home of Ricky, Robert and Randy Ray, three hemophiliac brothers infected with AIDS whose court-ordered school attendance had sparked a local uproar.
- 1987: Academy Award-winning movie director John Huston dies at age 81
- 1996: Democrats nominate President Bill Clinton for a second term at their national convention in Chicago.
- 1996: The 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ends with the issuing of a divorce decree.
- 2005: New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin orders everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grows to a monster storm.
- 2008: Illinois Sen. Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for president.
- 2013: A military jury sentences Maj. Nidal Hasan to death for the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood that claimed 13 lives.
- 2014: Comedian Joan Rivers is rushed to New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital after she suffers cardiac arrest at a doctor’s office where she’d gone for a routine outpatient procedure (Rivers would a week later at age 81).
- 2014: Acknowledging he “didn’t get it right” with a two-game suspension for Ravens running back Ray Rice, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces tougher penalties for players accused of domestic violence, including six weeks for a first offense and at least a year for a second.