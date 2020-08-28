This Day in History: Aug. 28

On this day, Aug. 28 …

1963: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Also on this day:

1922: The first commercial broadcast over radio airs on station WEAF in New York City.

1955: Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old boy from Chicago, is abducted from his uncle’s home and later killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

1968: Police and anti-war demonstrators clash in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominates Hubert H. Humphrey for president

1981: The Centers for Disease Control announces a medical task force has been formed to look into the incidence of Kaposi’s sarcoma and pneumocystis in homosexual men; AIDS is later found to be the cause.

1987: A fire damages the Arcadia, Fla., home of Ricky, Robert and Randy Ray, three hemophiliac brothers infected with AIDS whose court-ordered school attendance had sparked a local uproar.

1987: Academy Award-winning movie director John Huston dies at age 81

1996: Democrats nominate President Bill Clinton for a second term at their national convention in Chicago.

1996: The 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ends with the issuing of a divorce decree.

2005: New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin orders everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grows to a monster storm.