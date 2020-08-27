This Day in History: Aug. 27

On this day, Aug. 27 …
2008: Barack Obama is nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
Also on this day:
- 1859: Edwin L. Drake drills the first successful oil well in the United States, at Titusville, Pa.
- 1928: The Kellogg-Briand Pact is signed in Paris, outlawing war and providing for the peaceful settlement of disputes.
- 1945: U.S. troops begin landing in Japan after Japan’s surrender in World War II.
- 1963: Author, journalist and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois dies in Accra, Ghana, at age 95.
- 1967: Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, is found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills.
- 1989: The first U.S. commercial satellite rocket is launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla. — a Delta booster carrying a British communications satellite, the Marcopolo 1.
- 2003: Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in 60,000 years.
- 2005: Coastal residents jam freeways and gas stations as they rush to get out of the way of Hurricane Katrina, which is headed toward New Orleans.
- 2006: A Comair CRJ-100 crashed after trying to take off from the wrong runway in Lexington, Ky., killing 49 people and leaving the co-pilot the sole survivor.
- 2007: NFL star Michael Vick pleads guilty to a federal dogfighting conspiracy charge.
- 2009: Jaycee Lee Dugard, kidnapped when she was 11, is reunited with her mother 18 years after her abduction in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
- 2009: Alex Grass, founder of the Rite Aid drugstore chain, dies in Harrisburg, Pa.