This Day in History: Aug. 26

On this day, Aug. 26 …

1920: The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women’s right to vote is certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

Also on this day:

  • 1883: The island volcano Krakatoa begins cataclysmic eruptions, leading to a massive explosion the following day.
  • 1910: Thomas Edison demonstrates for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.
  • 1957: The Soviet Union announces it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Part of a large group of Democratic convention delegates and alternates who were disappointed by the nomination of Hubert Humphrey for president march holding candles along Michigan Avenue early on Aug. 29, 1968, in silent protest. (AP Photo)

  • 1968: The Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago; the four-day event that results in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president is marked by a bloody police crackdown on anti-war protesters in the streets.
  • 1971: New Jersey Gov. William T. Cahill announces that the New York Giants football team has agreed to leave Yankee Stadium for a new sports complex to be built in East Rutherford.
  • 1972: The summer Olympics games open in Munich, West Germany.
  • 1974: Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, nonstop across the Atlantic — dies at his home in Hawaii at age 72.
  • 1985: Ryan White, a 13-year-old AIDS patient, begins “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Ind., via a telephone hook-up at his home. (School officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.)
This family photo shows Jaycee Lee Dugard as a young girl. Dugard was kidnapped in 1991 and held captive for 18 years by a paroled sex offender.

  • 2009: Authorities in California solve the 18-year-old disappearance of Jaycee Lee Dugard after she appears at a parole office with her children and the couple accused of kidnapping her when she was 11.
  • 2015:  Alison Parker, a reporter for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Va., and her cameraman, Adam Ward, are shot to death during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former station employee who would fatally shoot himself while being pursued by police.
  • 2017: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. beats UFC fighter Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas that was stopped by the referee in the 10th round.
  • 2019: An Oklahoma judge finds that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis and orders the consumer products giant to pay $572 million.