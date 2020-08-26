This Day in History: Aug. 26

On this day, Aug. 26 …

1920: The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing women’s right to vote is certified in effect by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby.

Also on this day:

1883: The island volcano Krakatoa begins cataclysmic eruptions, leading to a massive explosion the following day.

1910: Thomas Edison demonstrates for reporters an improved version of his Kinetophone, a device for showing a movie with synchronized sound.

1957: The Soviet Union announces it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

1968: The Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago; the four-day event that results in the nomination of Hubert H. Humphrey for president is marked by a bloody police crackdown on anti-war protesters in the streets.

1971: New Jersey Gov. William T. Cahill announces that the New York Giants football team has agreed to leave Yankee Stadium for a new sports complex to be built in East Rutherford.

1972: The summer Olympics games open in Munich, West Germany.

1974: Charles Lindbergh — the first man to fly solo, nonstop across the Atlantic — dies at his home in Hawaii at age 72.

1985: Ryan White, a 13-year-old AIDS patient, begins “attending” classes at Western Middle School in Kokomo, Ind., via a telephone hook-up at his home. (School officials had barred Ryan from attending classes in person.)

2009: Authorities in California solve the 18-year-old disappearance of Jaycee Lee Dugard after she appears at a parole office with her children and the couple accused of kidnapping her when she was 11.