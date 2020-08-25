This Day in History: Aug. 25

On this day, Aug. 25 …

2018: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, dies at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Also on this day:

1718: Hundreds of French colonists arrive in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.

1984: Author Truman Capote is found dead in a Los Angeles mansion.

2001: Singer Aaliyah, 22, is killed with eight others in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

2004: An Army investigation finds that 27 people linked to an intelligence unit at Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad either approved or participated in the abuse of Iraqi prisoners.

2009: Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the U.S. Senate, dies at age 77 in Hyannis Port, Mass., after a battle with a brain tumor.