This Day in History: Aug. 24

On this day, Aug. 24 …

1989: Major League Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti bans Pete Rose from baseball for life for gambling.

Also on this day:

A.D. 79: Long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupts, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people die.

Long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupts, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people die. 1814: The British set fire to the White House and the Capitol when they invade Washington, D.C., during the War of 1812.

The British set fire to the White House and the Capitol when they invade Washington, D.C., during the War of 1812. 1932: Amelia Earhart embarks on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.

Amelia Earhart embarks on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast. 1949: The North Atlantic Treaty comes into force.

The North Atlantic Treaty comes into force. 1954: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States. 1968: France becomes the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it explodes a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific.

France becomes the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it explodes a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific. 1981: Mark David Chapman is sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)

Mark David Chapman is sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.) 1989: The Voyager 2 space probe flies by Neptune, sending back striking photographs.

The Voyager 2 space probe flies by Neptune, sending back striking photographs. 2006: The International Astronomical Union declares that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”