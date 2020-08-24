This Day in History: Aug. 24

On this day, Aug. 24 …
1989: Major League Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti bans Pete Rose from baseball for life for gambling.
Also on this day:
- A.D. 79: Long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupts, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people die.
- 1814: The British set fire to the White House and the Capitol when they invade Washington, D.C., during the War of 1812.
- 1932: Amelia Earhart embarks on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
- 1949: The North Atlantic Treaty comes into force.
- 1954: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
- 1968: France becomes the world’s fifth thermonuclear power as it explodes a hydrogen bomb in the South Pacific.
- 1981: Mark David Chapman is sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon. (Chapman remains imprisoned.)
- 1989: The Voyager 2 space probe flies by Neptune, sending back striking photographs.
- 2006: The International Astronomical Union declares that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”
- 1991: Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as the general secretary of the Communist Party after a failed coup attempt against him.
- 2007: The NFL indefinitely suspends Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick without pay after he acknowledges in court papers that he had bankrolled gambling on dogfighting and helped kill some dogs.
- 2017: The State Department reports that at least 16 Americans working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana became ill in a mysterious health attack.