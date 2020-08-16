This Day in History: Aug. 16

On this day, Aug. 16 …

1948: Babe Ruth dies of cancer at age 53.

Also on this day:

  • 1777: The Revolutionary War battle of Bennington, Vt., is won by Continental Army forces.
  • 1858: A telegraphed message from Britain’s Queen Victoria to President James Buchanan is transmitted over the recently laid trans-Atlantic cable.
LONDON--Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney attend the World premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on Sept. 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

  • 1962: The Beatles fire their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.
1977- Elvis Presley, 42, died 8/16 in Memphis, Tenn., of respiratory failure at Baptist Hospital. Presley, the gyrating, hip-swinging King of Rock and Roll is shown during 6/20 concert in Lincoln, Neb.

  • 1977: Elvis Presley dies at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., at age 42
  • 1991: Pope John Paul II begins the first-ever papal visit to Hungary.
  • 1999: The U.S. version of the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,“ hosted by Regis Philbin, begins a limited two-week run on ABC.
  • 2000: Delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles formally nominate Al Gore for president.
  • 2009: Usain Bolt breaks another world record, winning the 100-meter race in 9.58 seconds at the world championships in Berlin.
  • 2012: Ecuador grants political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
  • 2018: Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul,” dies of pancreatic cancer at age 76.