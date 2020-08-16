This Day in History: Aug. 16

On this day, Aug. 16 …

1948: Babe Ruth dies of cancer at age 53.

Also on this day:

1777: The Revolutionary War battle of Bennington, Vt., is won by Continental Army forces.

1962: The Beatles fire their original drummer, Pete Best, replacing him with Ringo Starr.

1977: Elvis Presley dies at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., at age 42

1991: Pope John Paul II begins the first-ever papal visit to Hungary.

2000: Delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles formally nominate Al Gore for president.

2009: Usain Bolt breaks another world record, winning the 100-meter race in 9.58 seconds at the world championships in Berlin.

2012: Ecuador grants political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.