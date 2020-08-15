This Day in History: Aug. 15

On this day, Aug, 15 …

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens in Bethel, N.Y.

Also on this day:

1483: The Sistine Chapel is consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV.

The Sistine Chapel is consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV. 1945: In a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announces that his country has accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.

In a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announces that his country has accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II. 1947: The Indian Independence Bill creates the two independent states of India and Pakistan.