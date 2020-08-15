This Day in History: Aug. 15

This August, 1969 photo shows Richie Havens as he performs during Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y.  (Mark Goff Photography, Leah Demarco/Allison Goff via AP)

On this day, Aug, 15 …

1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens in Bethel, N.Y.

Also on this day:

  • 1483: The Sistine Chapel is consecrated by Pope Sixtus IV.
  • 1945: In a pre-recorded radio address, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito announces that his country has accepted terms of surrender for ending World War II.
  • 1947: The Indian Independence Bill creates the two independent states of India and Pakistan.
  • 1961: As workers begin constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leaps to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire in a scene captured in a famous photograph.
  • 1965: The Beatles play before more than 55,000 fans at New York’s Shea Stadium.
  • 1971: President Richard Nixon announces a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
  • 1995: The Justice Department agrees to pay $3.1 million to white separatist Randy Weaver and his family to settle their claims over the killing of Weaver’s wife and son during a 1992 siege by federal agents at Ruby Ridge, Idaho
  • 1998: A car bomb kills 29 people in Omagh, Northern Ireland, the deadliest act of violence in more than 30 years of the “Troubles.”