This Day in History: Aug. 14

On this day, Aug. 14 …
1945: President Harry S. Truman announces that Imperial Japan surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
Also on this day:
- 1935: The Social Security Act becomes law.
- 1947: Pakistan becomes independent of British rule.
- 1997: Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh is sentenced to death.
- 1980: Actress-model Dorothy Stratten, 20, is shot to death by her estranged husband and manager, Paul Snider, who then kills himself.
- 2003: A huge blackout hits the northeastern United States and part of Canada; 50 million people lose power.
- 2008: President George W. Bush signs consumer-safety legislation that bans lead from children’s toys, imposing the toughest standard in the world.