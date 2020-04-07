This Day in History: April 7

On this day, April 7 …

2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns after 16 months on the job.

Also on this day:

1798: The Mississippi Territory is created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital.

The Mississippi Territory is created by an act of Congress, with Natchez as the capital. 1862: Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeat the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.

1915: Jazz singer-songwriter Billie Holiday, also known as “Lady Day,” is born in Philadelphia.