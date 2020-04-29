This Day in History: April 29

On this day, April 29 …

2019: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who frequently found himself in political hot water due to his role in the special counsel’s Russia probe, submits his resignation in a departure that was long-expected.

Also on this day:

1861: The Maryland House of Delegates votes 53-13 against seceding from the Union.

In Montgomery, Ala., President Jefferson Davis asks the Confederate Congress for the authority to wage war.

1946: Twenty-eight former Japanese officials go on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven end up being sentenced to death.

1957: The SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, is dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Va.

1967: Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” is released as a single by Atlantic Records.

1968: The counterculture rock musical “Hair” opens at Broadway’s Biltmore Theater following limited engagements off-Broadway, beginning a run of 1,750 performances.

1992: A jury in Simi Valley, Calif., acquits four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts are followed by rioting in Los Angeles that result in 55 deaths.

2000: Tens of thousands of angry Cuban-Americans march peacefully through Miami’s Little Havana, protesting the raid in which armed federal agents yanked 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez from the home of relatives.

2008: Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounces his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed "divisive and destructive" remarks on race.

2009: The World Health Organization raises its alert level for swine flu to its next-to-highest notch.