This Day in History: April 27

On this day, April 27 …

1791: Samuel Morse, the inventor of the telegraph, is born in Charlestown, Mass.

Also on this day:

1941 : German forces occupy Athens during World War II.

: German forces occupy Athens during World War II. 1950: Britain formally recognizes the state of Israel.

Britain formally recognizes the state of Israel. 1965: Journalist Edward R. Murrow dies in Pawling, N.Y.

Journalist Edward R. Murrow dies in Pawling, N.Y. 1968: President Hubert H. Humphrey declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, less than a month after President Lyndon B. Johnson said he would not run for reelection.

President Hubert H. Humphrey declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, less than a month after President Lyndon B. Johnson said he would not run for reelection. 1978: Convicted Watergate defendant John D. Ehrlichman is released from an Arizona prison after serving 18 months.