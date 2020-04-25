This Day in History: April 25

On this day, April 25:

1988: In Israel, John “Ivan the Terrible” Demjanuk is sentenced to death as a Nazi war criminal.

Also on this day:

1707: At the Battle of Almansa, Franco-Spanish forces defeat the Anglo-Portuguese.

1792: The guillotine is first used to execute highwayman Nicolas J. Pelletier.

1831: The New York and Harlem Railway is incorporated in New York City.

1846: The Mexican-American War ignites as a result of disputes over claims to Texas boundaries.

1859: Work begins on the Suez Canal in Egypt.

1898: The U.S. declares war on Spain.

1901: New York becomes the first state to require license plates for cars. (The fee is $1.)

1928: A seeing-eye dog is used for the first time.

1938: "Your Family and Mine," a radio serial, is first broadcast.

1940: W2XBS (now WCBS-TV) in New York City presents the first circus on TV.

1945: Delegates from about 50 countries meet in San Francisco to organize the United Nations.

1953: Dr. James D. Watson and Dr. Francis H.C. Crick suggest the double helix structure of DNA.

1954: The prototype manufacture of the first solar battery is announced by the Bell Laboratories in New York City.

1957: Operations begin at the first experimental sodium nuclear reactor.

1959: St. Lawrence Seaway is opened to shipping. The waterway connects the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.

1967: Colo. Gov. John Love signs the first law legalizing abortion in the U.S. The law is limited to therapeutic abortions when agreed to, unanimously, by a panel of three physicians.

1971: The country of Bangladesh is established.

1974: Portuguese dictator Antonio Salazar is overthrown in a military coup.

1985: "Big River (The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn)" opens at the Eugene O誰eill Theatre on Broadway in New York City.

1987: Peter O'Toole opens in "Pygmalion" on Broadway.

1990: Sandinista rule ends in Nicaragua.

Sandinista rule ends in Nicaragua. 1998: U.S. first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton is questioned by Whitewater prosecutors on videotape about her work as a private lawyer for the failed savings and loan at the center of the investigation.