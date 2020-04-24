This Day in History: April 24

On this day, April 24 …

2003: China shuts down a Beijing hospital as the global death toll from SARS surpasses 260.

Also on this day:

1800: Congress approves a bill establishing the Library of Congress.

Congress approves a bill establishing the Library of Congress. 1877: Federal troops are ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

Federal troops are ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South. 1915: In what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire begins rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople.

In what’s considered the start of the Armenian genocide, the Ottoman Empire begins rounding up Armenian political and cultural leaders in Constantinople. 1916: Some 1,600 Irish nationalists launch the Easter Rising by seizing several key sites in Dublin. (The rising would be put down by British forces five days later.)

Some 1,600 Irish nationalists launch the Easter Rising by seizing several key sites in Dublin. (The rising would be put down by British forces five days later.) 1967: Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov is killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashes into the Earth after his parachutes fail to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.

Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov is killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashes into the Earth after his parachutes fail to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality. 1970: The People’s Republic of China launches its first satellite, which keeps transmitting a song, “The East Is Red.”

1980: The United States launches an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that results in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

1990: The space shuttle Discovery blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., carrying the $1.5 billion Hubble Space Telescope.

1995: The final bomb linked to the Unabomber explodes inside the Sacramento, Calif. , offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski would be later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)

2003: U.S. forces in Iraq take custody of Tariq Aziz, the former Iraqi deputy prime minister.

U.S. forces in Iraq take custody of Tariq Aziz, the former Iraqi deputy prime minister. 2005: Pope Benedict XVI formally begins his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Benedict XVI formally begins his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church. 2009: Mexico shuts down schools, museums, libraries and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak.

Mexico shuts down schools, museums, libraries and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak. 2009: Back-to-back suicide bombers strike near a Shiite shrine in Baghdad, killing 71.