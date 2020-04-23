This Day in History: April 23

On this day, April 23 …

2005: The recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploads its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which shows YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

Also on this day:

1616: William Shakespeare dies in Stratford-upon-Avon.

1789: President-elect George Washington and his wife, Martha, move into the first executive mansion, the Franklin House, in New York.

1898: Spain declares war on the United States, which would respond in kind two days later.

1943: U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy assumes command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II.

1968: Student protesters begin occupying buildings on the campus of Columbia University in New York; police would shut down the protests a week later.

1968: The Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church merge to form the United Methodist Church.