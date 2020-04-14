This Day in History: April 14

On this day, April 14 …
1865: President Abraham Lincoln is shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
Also on this day:
- 43 BC: Julius Caesar is assassinated.
- 1841: Edgar Allan Poe’s “Murders in Rue Morgue” is published.
- 1894: Thomas Edison’s kinetoscope has its first public showing.
- 1903: Dr. Harry Plotz discovers vaccine against typhoid
- 1912: RMS Titanic hits an iceberg at 11.40 pm off Newfoundland.
- 1935: A severe sandstorm ravages the US Midwest, creating the “Dust Bowl.”
- 1939: The John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath” is published
- 1981: The first Space Shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth.
- 2000: Metallica files a lawsuit against P2P file-sharing phenomenon Napster. This lawsuit eventually leads the movement in the music industry against file-sharing programs.
- 2002: At the 66th US Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods becomes the third player to claim back-to-back Masters.
- 2003: The Human Genome Project is completed with 99 percent of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99 percent