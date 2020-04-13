This Day in History: April 13

On this day, April 13 …

1999: Right-to-die advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian is sentenced in Pontiac, Mich. to 10 to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder in the lethal injection of a Lou Gehrig’s disease patient. (Kevorkian would serve eight years in prison.)

Also on this day:

1743: Thomas Jefferson is born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.

1861: At the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina falls to Confederate forces.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicates the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. on the 200th anniversary of the third American president's birth.

1958: Van Cliburn of the United States wins the first International Tchaikovsky Competition for piano in Moscow; Russian Valery Klimov wins the violin competition.

1964: Sidney Poitier becomes the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in "Lilies of the Field."

1970: Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, is crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen bursts. (The astronauts would manage to return safely.)

1986: Pope John Paul II visits the Great Synagogue of Rome in the first recorded papal visit of its kind to a Jewish house of worship.

1992: The Great Chicago Flood takes place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.

1992: "The Bridges of Madison County," a romance novel by Robert James Waller, is published by Warner Books.

1997: Tiger Woods becomes the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title.

2005: Eric Rudolph pleads guilty to carrying out the deadly bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and three other attacks in back-to-back court appearances in Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.