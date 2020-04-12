This Day in History: April 12

On this day, April 12 …

1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Ga., at age 63; he is succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

Also on this day:

1861: The Civil War begins as Confederate forces open fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

1877: The catcher's mask is first used in a baseball game by James Tyng of Harvard in a game against the Lynn Live Oaks.

1934: "Tender Is the Night," by F. Scott Fitzgerald, is first published in book form after being serialized in Scribner's Magazine.

1955: The Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.

1961: Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man to fly in space, orbiting the earth once before making a safe landing.

1963: Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Ala., charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King would write his "Letter from Birmingham Jail.")

1988: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issues a patent to Harvard University for a genetically engineered mouse, the first time a patent is granted for an animal life form.

1989: Boxing legend Sugar Ray Robinson dies in Culver City, Calif., at age 67.

1989: Radical activist Abbie Hoffman is found dead at his home in New Hope, Pa., at age 52.

1990: In its first meeting, East Germany's first democratically elected parliament acknowledges responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and askes the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.

2006: In the Zacarias Moussaoui trial listen to a recording of shouts and cries in the cockpit as desperate passengers twice charged hijackers during the final half hour of doomed United Flight 93 on 9/11.