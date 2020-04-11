This Day in History: April 11

On this day, April 11 …

2019: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is arrested by London police at the Ecuadorean embassy and charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010.

Also on this day:

1865: President Abraham Lincoln speaks to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It would be the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)

President Abraham Lincoln speaks to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It would be the last public address Lincoln would deliver.) 1921: Iowa becomes the first state to impose a cigarette tax, at 2 cents a package.

Iowa becomes the first state to impose a cigarette tax, at 2 cents a package. 1945: During World War II, American soldiers liberate the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.

During World War II, American soldiers liberate the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany. 1951: President Harry S. Truman relieves Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his commands in the Far East.

President Harry S. Truman relieves Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his commands in the Far East. 1961: Former SS officer Adolf Eichmann goes on trial in Israel, charged with crimes against humanity for his role in the Nazi Holocaust. (Eichmann would be convicted and executed.)

Former SS officer Adolf Eichmann goes on trial in Israel, charged with crimes against humanity for his role in the Nazi Holocaust. (Eichmann would be convicted and executed.) 1966: Frank Sinatra records the song “Strangers in the Night” for his label, Reprise Records.

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which includes the Fair Housing Act, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.