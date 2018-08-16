Thieves smashed ambulance window, stole equipment during emergency call

A team of thieves smashed the window of an ambulance and made off with several pieces of lifesaving equipment — all while emergency workers were responding to a call, British authorities said Thursday.

Paramedics were returning to their ambulance in Hanley, Stroke-on-Trent, U.K., at approximately 1:30 am when they spotted the broken window, The London Economic reported.

Stolen from the ambulance were equipment including oxygen tanks, a stethoscope, a life support response bag and protective clothing, The Sun reported. The thieves also took several personal belongings including keys and a purse.

Police were on the hunt for possible suspects Thursday.

Emergency operations manager Steve Rust told The London Economic that no paramedics were harmed — but he could not “understand why someone would do this” to an emergency vehicle.

Chief Inspector John Owen also told the paper that the robbery simply was “not acceptable.”

He continued, “Ambulance staff are there to help those in need, and for their own personal belongings to be stolen whilst they potentially save a life is just not acceptable.”

He urged anyone who may be offered the supplies to contact authorities. Staffordshire Police were investigating the theft.